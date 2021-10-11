CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Market Brings Grocery Essentials and Unusual Items to Whittier

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Months after the Whittier neighborhood lost one of its last bodegas, Andrea Leo opened Sun Market at 2201 North Lafayette Street to fill the gap left behind. Leo worked in hospitality for 18 years, behind the bar at the Gin Mill and the Park Tavern when it was seedy. Recently she’s been in real estate, but while in quarantine in 2020, she found herself wishing there was a place nearby to grab essentials. While the area is not technically a food desert, residents like Leo have a ways to go to visit a traditional grocery stores like Safeway and Sprouts which are just a over a mile from the center of Whittier.

