Binder Joe is about to become Lame Duck Joe. With one year left on his three-year contract, it’s hardly a surprise that Joe Girardi will return to manage the Phillies again next season. But the team will hold off on committing to him beyond next year, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who said Wednesday that there hasn’t been any consideration to picking up Girardi’s option for 2023.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO