COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is back in Columbia, one year after the pandemic forced it to become a drive-through only event. The 152nd edition of the annual tradition kicked off at noon on Wednesday, and within minutes, thousands of people streamed through the turnstiles to enjoy the rides, food, and fun. The event runs through October 24. For full information on times and tickets, visit the South Carolina State Fair website.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO