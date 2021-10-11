Portsmouth Skate Park project aimed to encourage youth to stay

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — On the west end of Portsmouth, there’s one piece of property that currently sits empty.

Back in 2019, Portsmouth City Council was able to fully fund the project to build a new skate park in the lot.

While the area may not look like much now, the patch of land is expected to be redeveloped into the area’s first skate park.

Due to delays caused by the pandemic, they had to put the project on hold. Now, they are set to start work near the end of October.

While this new attraction will be available to anyone in the general public, city council members say they have a specific age group they’re trying to reach. In an effort to connect with them, they’re giving away concert tickets.

There’s a lot of kids in our area who are Machine Gun Kelly fans and we’re connecting with them and letting them know about the skate park as well as saving money in an endowment fund that will pay for future costs of the park. Sean Dunne, First Ward Councilman, City of Portsmouth

Local skater and contributor to the “Portsmouth Skate Park Project” Destin Steele says he shares the same goal.

My main initiative going into creating a skate park for this community was the youth, was the kids. I just want to help change the narrative in scioto county. Destin Steele, Portsmouth Skate Park Project

As the city strives to make the downtown area more appealing to its younger residents, it begs to question “With these new additions, is the younger generation more likely to stay in the area?” Shawnee State University (SSU) Junior Danny Lattimore says “yes.”

I think I’d be one of those people who’d want to stay here and be around and be able to do those fun things. Danny Lattimore, SSU Junior

