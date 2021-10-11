Merck seeks emergency authorization for Covid pill

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is wrestling with whether and when recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need another dose — at six months or as early as two months.In an online review, FDA scientists didn't reach a firm conclusion, citing shortcomings with J&J's data, including little information on protection against the extra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.The review comes ahead of meetings Thursday and Friday when an FDA advisory panel will recommend whether to back booster doses of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines. That's one step in the government's vaccine review...
