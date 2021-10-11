CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck seeks emergency authorization for Covid pill

By Nightly News
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerck officially asked the FDA to authorize its antiviral pill to treat Covid-19. The company says the pill cuts hospitalizations and deaths in half for unvaccinated patients with early symptoms.Oct. 11, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
PBS NewsHour

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

FDA Panel Approves Experimental Use Authorization Application For Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots In 3 Populations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, for certain groups of Americans. The agency’s advisory committee considered extensive data on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine for experimental use authorization. That authorization has already been granted for limited recipient groups to the Pfizer vaccine last month. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Interestingly, Moderna’s application for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Pill
wjhl.com

FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck’s pill to treat COVID-19. The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won’t issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment’s safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck’s drug should be approved, though the FDA is not required to follow their advice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Boasting reduced hospitalizations, Merck Covid pill awaits approval

Merck, the science and tech company, has urged regulatory agencies in the United States to grant authorization for use of its pill to treat Covid-19 Once the FDA's clearance is received, Merck will offer the first pill for treating COVID-19, as opposed to treatments relying upon injections and intravenous medications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists are holding off on recommending a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. In a document published Tuesday, scientists said data show that Moderna's two-shot vaccine provides enough immunity from the virus and a third is unnecessary to protect against the more contagious Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Zacks.com

Merck (MRK) Seeks Emergency Nod for Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill

MRK - Free Report) , along with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, announced that they have filed an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) for investigational oral antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The application was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

Merck's COVID Pill Has Been Called a 'Game Changer' -- Is It?

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google, so you don't miss the next episode. And if you like what you hear, a five-star rating goes a long way in helping us "Track the Vax!" You get sick with COVID-19. Instead of quarantining and hoping you don't get worse,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is wrestling with whether and when recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need another dose — at six months or as early as two months.In an online review, FDA scientists didn't reach a firm conclusion, citing shortcomings with J&J's data, including little information on protection against the extra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.The review comes ahead of meetings Thursday and Friday when an FDA advisory panel will recommend whether to back booster doses of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines. That's one step in the government's vaccine review...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 5 to 11

HealthDay News — Pfizer announced Thursday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 5 and 11 years. The agency has scheduled an Oct. 26 meeting to consider the Pfizer request, with a ruling expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving, The New York Times reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Dr. Scott Gottlieb says Merck's Covid pill ‘can make a real difference’

Merck said it asked the FDA to authorize emergency use of its experimental antiviral pill to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults. “The topline data from this Merck study was probably the best treatment effect we've seen from orally available antiviral drug in the treatment of any respiratory pathogen, so this can make a real difference,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

WHO says it awaits full data from Merck on antiviral pill

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is awaiting full clinical data on the antiviral pill made by Merck & Co Inc to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, a WHO spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after the company said it had applied for U.S. emergency use authorisation. WHO spokesperson Christian...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthday.com

Merck Asks FDA to Approve First COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Merck & Co. announced Monday that it had submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use approval of the first antiviral pill targeted to COVID-19. Experts say authorization of molnupiravir, at this time only for use in high-risk...
INDUSTRY
WDTN

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.
HEALTH
Scientific American

How Antiviral Pill Molnupiravir Shot Ahead in the COVID Drug Hunt

The pharmaceutical firm Merck announced last week that an antiviral pill it’s developing can cut hospitalizations and deaths among people with COVID-19 by half. The results haven’t yet been peer reviewed. But if the drug candidate, molnupiravir, is authorized by regulators, it would be the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. By contrast, the other currently authorized drugs must be delivered intravenously or injected.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

NBC News

214K+
Followers
30K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy