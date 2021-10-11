CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Coding program for Afghan girls determined to continue after Taliban takeover

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans May Qualify for a Government Subsidised Phone. 4-Layer Made in USA ASTM Level 3 Face Mask with 98%+ Filtration!ASTM Level 3 Surgical Style 4-Layer Masks made with the highest quality raw materials on the planet! Made in USA to American Standards Exceeding Level 3 and Listed with Food and Drug Administration.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
cu-sentry.com

Open Lecture on Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Professor Bassem Hassan discussed the role the US played in the rise of the extremist group. “I believe in the transformational power of liberty. I believe that the free Iraq is in this nation’s interests. I believe a free Afghanistan is in this nation’s interest,” said George W. Bush at a press conference at the University of Miami in 2004. The primary goal of invading Afghanistan was under the guise of responding to the 9/11 terror attacks; however, according to Doctor Bassem Hassan, the Bush Administration had other, ulterior motives.
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Taliban Allows Afghan Girls Under Grade 7 To Return to Some Afghanistan Provincial Schools But Not in Kabul

In many regions in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban have permitted middle and high-school girls to continue their education, demonstrating how the Islamist group's stances on critical subjects are impacted by cultural variations within the nation. The Taliban reopened secondary schools for male students across Afghanistan in September but made no...
EDUCATION
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coding#Taliban#American Standards#Made In Usa#Americans
Financial Times

Taliban takeover leaves Afghan jewellers in limbo

The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has plunged the country into an economic and humanitarian crisis and left citizens in fear of a return to the repressive regime of 20 years ago. And among the many groups in the country that have reason to feel particularly vulnerable are Afghanistan’s artisans — including its jewellers.
MIDDLE EAST
wincountry.com

Afghan girls stuck at home, waiting for Taliban plan to re-open schools

(Reuters) – As the weeks pass in Afghanistan, the new Taliban administration has yet to announce when it will re-open secondary schools for girls, leaving them stuck at home while their brothers return to class. Two weeks since boys in classes above the sixth grade were told to go back...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
WJR

Taliban Rapidly Losing Control of Afghanistan; ISIS-K on the Rise

AFGHANISTAN, October 12, 2021 ~ Just more than a month after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban are showing little sign they are in control of a rapidly devolving situation. “It remains to be seen how the Taliban will approach that,” said Congressman Peter Meijer to 760 WJR’s Kevin...
POLITICS
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
NBC News

NBC News

214K+
Followers
30K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy