CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Relationship Status After Multiple Dates with Chase Rice

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3Hrd_0cOCALfK00
Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari answered a series of questions from Instagram followers on Sunday and talked about her dating life, two months after she was first romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, revealed her relationship status when answering fans about her dating life on Instagram on Oct. 10! The former Laguna Beach star admitted that although she’s been enjoying dating since her split from husband Jay Cutler, 38, in May 2020, she’s currently not seriously involved with anyone. The reveal comes just one month after she was reportedly spotted on a date with country singer Chase Rice, 36.

“In a general sense, yes, I have been,” she wrote in an Instagram story pic that featured a question that asked if she’s dating, according to PEOPLE. “No one serious, though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anFQ4_0cOCALfK00
Kristin Cavallari poses for a gorgeous photo. (Shutterstock)

She also explained that when she is in a committed relationship, she won’t hold it back from her fans. “I promise when I’m with someone that’s worth talking about, I’ll be the first to post a photo,” she added.

Before Kristin’s latest admission, she made headlines for being romantically linked to Chase in Aug. A source told us that they were dating but indicated it had just started. “Kristin and Chase are dating,” the source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife. “It’s only been about two months. It’s very new still.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZetM_0cOCALfK00
Chase Rice was spotted with Kristin on a date in Sept. 2021. (Shutterstock)

A source at TMZ also said that their relationship “isn’t exclusive just yet” but they’ve been getting along and enjoying hanging out. “They’ve been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other,” TMZ’s source explained. “They seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other.”

Kristin’s hangouts with Chase come after she filed for divorce from Jay, with whom she shares her three children, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, in May 2020. The former couple announced news of their split on social media in Apr. 2020 and both eventually moved on to dating other people. She was briefly linked to comedian Jeff Dye and rumors stated she was dating Southern Charm star Austen Kroll but she confirmed they were just friends. Meanwhile, Jay has most recently been romantically linked to country singer Jana Kramer.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jana Kramer Reveals Awkward Detail About Her and Jay Cutler's Nashville Date

Jana Kramer spilled the tea on her date with Jay Cutler that made headlines earlier this month. After she and Cutler were photographed together at the opening of the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar on Sept. 8, the One Tree Hill alum is opening up about the night, revealing a "messed up" and awkward detail: her ex-husband Mike Caussin was also there.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Is Filming a New TV Show: Details

The rest is still unwritten. Kristin Cavallari is filming a new reality show, she revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, September 29. “It was only a matter of time,” the Uncommon James designer, 34, wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of her and best friend Justin Anderson, adding a video camera emoji. She also took to her Story to add photos of cameramen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Chase Rice
imdb.com

Why Jay Cutler "Broke It Off" With Jana Kramer After Brief Romance

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer had fun while it lasted. But a source tells E! News that the former pro football player and the actress are no longer dating. The insider says Jay recently "broke it off" with Jana after going out a few times. This was one of Jay's first forays into the dating world since splitting from Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari in 2020. The duo was married for nearly seven years and share three children together. According to the source, Jay started courting Jana, who recently separated from Mike Caussin, "to get under Kristin's skin." But, the insider claims, "it didn't work, so he broke it off. They went out all over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relationship Status
lincolnnewsnow.com

Kristin Cavallari wanted to 'set the record straight' about her love life

Kristin Cavallari was determined to "set the record straight" with her recent Instagram post about her love life. The 34-year-old TV star took to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month to confirm that she's single, amid rumors linking her to singer Chase Rice, and Kristin wanted to let her fans know that she's simply "too busy with her business and her kids" for the moment.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Kristin Cavallari Posts Cryptic ‘Filming’ Photos With Pal Justin Anderson

Kristin Cavallari had followers freaking out after she shared collection of cryptic images of cameras following her and her finest pal, Justin Anderson. On her Instagram story on September 29, Cavallari posted a photograph of a room in her Nashville-area dwelling being arrange with what seemed to be tv cameras.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Kristin Cavallari: I'll get married again one day

Kristin Cavallari is convinced she'll get married again one day. The 34-year-old TV star - who was married to former NFL player Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 - has revealed via an Instagram Story Q&A that she hopes to tie the knot again in the future, although she's not in any rush "whatsoever".
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Kristin Cavallari's relationship with super-hot country music star over already, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2021, starting with this former reality TV star… Over already? During an Oct. 10 Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, Kristin Cavallari — who was linked to country music star Chase Rice just last month — insisted that she's single. "In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating]. No one serious though — I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone," she wrote, indicating that she and Chase have gone their separate ways. She told another fan that she knows she'll get married again someday, though she's in "no rush whatsoever" to get back out there. "I'm really enjoying being alone right now. I've done the work I've needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet," she wrote.
MUSIC
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Is Engaged To Boyfriend Brett After 6 Months Of Dating

Austen Kroll can stop sleeping with one eye open… Madison LeCroy is affianced. The black widow of Southern Charm had only just introduced her new man to the world on Instagram in June. Given Madison’s panache for attention grabs, it crossed people’s minds that this was just another ploy, conveniently timed around the break-up of Alex Rodriguez […] The post Madison LeCroy Is Engaged To Boyfriend Brett After 6 Months Of Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Finally Bring Their Love to the Red Carpet

Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark finally got their red carpet moment. On Friday, Sept. 17, the Bachelorette couple stepped out for a date night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, they made their official red carpet debut, almost nine months after getting engaged on the show's season 16 finale in December. The episode aired nine months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Chase Rice releases ‘If I Were Rock & Roll’

Song is follow up to two week No. 1 “Drinkin Beer. Talkin’ Good. Amen.”. For multi-Platinum entertainer Chase Rice, like so many people, the past year was a period of honest introspection as an unexpected break from touring led him to reflect on his decade-plus musical journey to date. The results of such vulnerable and personal reflection are on full display with the new single “If I Were Rock & Roll,” produced by Jay Joyce and available everywhere now, as Rice kicks off the next phase of his songwriting-driven career with the first major release he’s written completely independently.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy