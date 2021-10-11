Kristin Cavallari Reveals Relationship Status After Multiple Dates with Chase Rice

Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari answered a series of questions from Instagram followers on Sunday and talked about her dating life, two months after she was first romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, revealed her relationship status when answering fans about her dating life on Instagram on Oct. 10! The former Laguna Beach star admitted that although she’s been enjoying dating since her split from husband Jay Cutler, 38, in May 2020, she’s currently not seriously involved with anyone. The reveal comes just one month after she was reportedly spotted on a date with country singer Chase Rice, 36.

“In a general sense, yes, I have been,” she wrote in an Instagram story pic that featured a question that asked if she’s dating, according to PEOPLE. “No one serious, though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

She also explained that when she is in a committed relationship, she won’t hold it back from her fans. “I promise when I’m with someone that’s worth talking about, I’ll be the first to post a photo,” she added.

Before Kristin’s latest admission, she made headlines for being romantically linked to Chase in Aug. A source told us that they were dating but indicated it had just started. “Kristin and Chase are dating,” the source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife. “It’s only been about two months. It’s very new still.”

A source at TMZ also said that their relationship “isn’t exclusive just yet” but they’ve been getting along and enjoying hanging out. “They’ve been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other,” TMZ’s source explained. “They seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other.”

Kristin’s hangouts with Chase come after she filed for divorce from Jay, with whom she shares her three children, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, in May 2020. The former couple announced news of their split on social media in Apr. 2020 and both eventually moved on to dating other people. She was briefly linked to comedian Jeff Dye and rumors stated she was dating Southern Charm star Austen Kroll but she confirmed they were just friends. Meanwhile, Jay has most recently been romantically linked to country singer Jana Kramer.