Braves vs Brewers: NLDS Game 4 live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for 2021 MLB playoffs

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves are one win away from their second straight trip to the National League Championship Series. On Monday, the Braves topped the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series thanks to Joc Pederson's pinch-hit three-run home run (ATL 3, MIL 0). Historically, the team that wins Game 3 when a best-of-five is tied at a game apiece has gone on to win the series 72 percent of the time. The odds are in Atlanta's favor.

