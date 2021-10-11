10 Natural Ways to Tame Autumnal Allergies

Turmeric contains curcumin, which helps protect the body from free radicals damaging the body's cells. When most people think of pain, it's in the context of wanting it gone — pain, obviously, hurts, and sometimes there is a reason for that. It can alert you that something is wrong — if you've pulled a muscle or you have an infection, or you have an abrasion or broken bone you need to take care of. But, for many of us, that original pain can stick around long past its usefulness. Once we know we have a problem, it's preferable to fix it without being disabled by the adjoining pain.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO