CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerman, NM

Thieves targeting farm equipment in Hagerman

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zI8tL_0cOC8eGy00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Farmers in one southeast New Mexico county are fed up after a series of burglars have been targeting their property. Two people are in custody after a string of burglaries in Hagerman. Two farmers caught them in the act last Monday night.

Valerie Reynolds and David Vasquez were on a farm near Hagerman where they were noticed by Lorenzo Rodriguez, one of the farmers. He went outside and saw a gold van take off with several others in it but was able to stop Reynolds and Vasquez in a grey Ford Ranger.

Story continues below

“They ended up getting out of the vehicle. We pulled the keys out of the ignition so they wouldn’t leave,” Rodriguez said, “I had my shotgun. And they kept begging us ‘let us go, you guys got your things back, just let us go’ and we would not do it.”

He and another farmer called the police who came and arrested Reynolds and Vasquez.

According to Hagerman Police Chief Rachelle Bateman, the truck from the Oct. 4 incident matched security footage of another farm hit by possibly the same suspects a few weeks ago, resulting in several items being stolen, including a grain elevator.

“They brought it to our attention that they have been getting hit pretty harder for the past few weeks and all of them had the similar description of the possible vehicle, a Ford Ranger some were able to get them on the security cam,” Chief Bateman said.

Chief Bateman said that some stolen equipment has been returned to the proper owners but the grain elevator is still missing. Police say most of the stolen equipment is being sold at scrap yards for cash.

Farmers in the area are happy that someone is being brought to justice for the crimes. Rodriguez had a message to share with those who live in the area and are worried they could be the next victim. “Most people just need to be prepared. You never know what’s going to happen, expect the unexpected,” said Rodriguez.

Hagerman Police say there is at least a third and fourth suspect connected to these crimes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hagerman Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Shoplifter hits Target stores 20+ times, taking thousands in goods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for the crook responsible for a string of shoplifting cases across the metro, stealing thousands in merchandise from area Target stores. Putting a laser focus on shoplifters, Albuquerque Police are teaming up with big-box stores to curb crime. “What we’ve seen with our retail partnerships that we have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in vandalism of Alvarado Square building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tips from the community have led to the arrest of a suspect accused of firing gunshots in downtown Albuquerque and damaging the windows of the Bernalillo County Alvarado Square building. Noah Tapia has been charged with criminal damage to property, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Hagerman, NM
KRQE News 13

Murder suspect found in NM turned over to Mexican authorities

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been sent back after being found in New Mexico. Border Patrol recently apprehended the 31-year-old near Santa Teresa and learned he has an outstanding warrant for homicide. Border Patrol did not identify the man or provide more information about the case but they […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KRQE News 13

Man found guilty of stabbing stranger at South Valley Albertsons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder trial ended with a guilty verdict Wednesday. A jury found Lucas Herron guilty of second-degree murder for killing a stranger at a South Valley Albertsons in 2018. Related coverage Trial begins for man accused of fatally stabbing stranger in South Valley Albertsons Trial set to begin for man charged in […]
SOUTH VALLEY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Vasquez
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for 8th time in 5 months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for the eighth time since April 2021. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that on October 9, officers on patrol near Coors and Quail saw a man digging in a trash can under a No Trespassing sign at the Speedway gas station. Police state that the male […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Gas Company warning customers about scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gas Company is warning customers of a phone call scheme. The company says the scammer is calling customers to demand payment in 30 minutes and threatening to disconnect their gas service. This is not the gas company. According to a news release from the New Mexico Gas Company, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Farm Equipment#Ford
KRQE News 13

Hobbs man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend, shooting girl

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) –  A Hobbs man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and shooting her two-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself. It happened at an apartment complex on East Broadway last month. Police say the woman’s other child, a one-year-old boy, went to a neighbor for help after the shooting. When they went […]
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque upgrading ART stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is spending millions to spruce up ART stations and is also building a new one to try to attract more riders to the struggling bus system. The ART station on Central and San Pedro has remained a concrete slab for a couple of years. Construction started on Monday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
KRQE News 13

High court orders murder suspect back into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has ordered a man accused of beating his wife to death to be locked up again, at least for now. A missed deadline for a detention hearing allowed 54-year-old Jerome Gutierrez to be released from custody on the grounds his rights to a speedy hearing had been violated. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City investing in security officers for public parks, pools

Editor’s note below ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are getting a lot more security to help cut down on crime and make these spaces more welcoming for families. Part of that is a more than half-million-dollar investment for security guards. The parks director said it’s the first year in recent memory the city has hired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

947
Followers
277
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy