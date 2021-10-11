CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thailand to reopen for some vaccinated tourists from November

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f86c5_0cOC8dOF00
Thailand’s plan significantly loosens current restrictions in place for vaccinated tourists, who must undergo at least seven days in hotel quarantine.

Thailand plans to fully re-open to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from 1 November, the country’s leader said, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy.

Before the pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20% of its national income.

But Covid-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years.

Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced Monday the country will be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from “low risk countries”.

The 10 nations considered low risk include Britain, the United States, China, Germany and Singapore.

“When they arrive, they should present a (negative) Covid test ... and test once again upon arrival,” the prime minister said in a televised address.

After getting a negative test, “they can travel freely like Thais,” he said.

His announcement significantly loosens up current restrictions in place for vaccinated tourists, who must undergo at least seven days hotel quarantine.

Thailand’s so-called “sandbox” scheme in Phuket – which allows vaccinated tourists to move freely around the popular beach island – currently requires them to remain there for a week.

Visitors outside of Thailand’s designated 10 low-risk countries are welcome, “but they have to be in quarantine,” said Prayut, adding that more nations would be added to the greenlit list in December.

Earlier this year Prayut had vowed the country would reopen in October, stating its vaccination campaign would be sped up to reach 70% of the population.

To date, 48% of Thais nationwide have received at least a single vaccine dose, while more than 30% have double-jabbed, health officials said Monday.

The capital Bangkok – once famed for its nightlife – is still currently under a night-time curfew, as well as a booze ban in bars and restaurants.

Prayut said authorities will “consider allowing alcoholic drinks in restaurants and reopening entertainment venues under strict health measures” during the New Year’s Eve period – previously a money-maker for the kingdom’s tourism sector.

He acknowledged his decision to reopen in less than a month came with the risk of more coronavirus cases.

“But I think the people will not be able to stand it if they have to lose a second chance at this business opportunity,” the premier said, pointing to countries like Britain and Australia loosening their travel restrictions.

“The time has come for us to ready ourselves to face the coronavirus and live with it ... much as we have learnt to live with other diseases with treatments and vaccinations,” he said.

Last year, Thailand lost about $50bn in tourism revenue as foreign arrivals plunged 83% to 6.7 million, from a record 39.9 million two years ago.

The kingdom is still registering about 10,000 new cases a day – largely fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant. It has more than 1.7 million cases to date and has recorded 17,751 dead.

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
indybay.org

Philippines overwhelmed by COVID-19 onslaught

Southeast Asia, home to more than 650 million people, has reportedly experienced the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world in recent months. The Delta variant has devastated countries which have failed to contain the more contagious strain, amid delayed and chaotic vaccination rollouts. The region’s disaster has been compounded by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Australia to reopen border from November

Australia will reopen its international border from November, allowing travel initially for vaccinated citizens and their relatives. Since March 2020, only some Australians and others have entered the country due to strict rules. Outbound travel is also banned without an exemption. The policy has been praised for helping to suppress...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Indonesia's Bali to reopen to some foreign tourists from mid-October

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Monday. Bali's Ngurah Rai international airport will be open to foreign tourists from that...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Singapore extends quarantine-free travel to more countries

Fresh from yesterday's announcement to have a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) agreement with South Korea, Singapore just added more countries to the list today. Starting October 19, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on October 9 that fully vaccinated travellers from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States will be able to enter Singapore under the VTL arrangement.
TRAVEL
WRAL News

Thai prime minister plans to drop required virus quarantines

BANGKOK — Thailand plans to no longer require international visitors from at least 10 low-risk nations to quarantine beginning next month if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the prime minister said Monday. In a televised speech, Prayuth Chan-ocha said the first group would include arrivals from the United Kingdom,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

Thailand to expand quarantine-free travel from low risk countries

Thailand's Prime Minister outlined 'one small but important step' as the country prepares to restart international tourism beyond the 'sandbox'. In a televised nationwide broadcast PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said: "We will begin to gradually allow people to travel without difficult conditions. The UK, Singapore and Australia are starting to relax their travel conditions abroad for their nationals. From 1 November onwards Thailand will start accepting non-guaranteed entry into Thailand for those who have completed their vaccinations and enter Thailand by air.
TRAVEL
Flight Global.com

Indonesia drops capacity limits at Jakarta; Bali eyes tentative opening

Indonesia’s Ministry of Transport has dropped limits on the capacity of flights arriving at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport that was put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The limit of 90 passengers per flight can be lifted owing to increased PCR testing capacity, says the ministry in a...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Los Angeles

Singapore's New ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes' Won't Significantly Increase Risks, Minister Says

Singapore already has similar travel lane arrangements with Germany and Brunei that started in September. S. Iswaran, Singapore's transport minister and minister-in-charge of trade relations, said the country's existing initiative with Germany and Brunei picked up only two cases of infected travelers – out of 3,000 people who entered Singapore through the so-called VTLs in the first month.
TRAVEL
ftnnews.com

Thailand Gradually Removes Quarantine Requirement

Visitors from 10 low-risk countries will not be required to undergo isolation on arrival from November 1, 2021. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha announced on Monday that travelers eligible for quarantine waiver will be further expanded from December. The prime minister named the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelawaits.com

Singapore Reopening To U.S., Canadian Travelers This Month

Singapore has been testing a new COVID-19 travel protocol and, based on its results, will soon open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and a limited number of other countries on October 19. Singapore opened what it calls vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) to fully vaccinated passengers from...
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Canada border to reopen for fully vaccinated travelers in November

NEW YORK (WROC) — Following a 19-month ban of nonessential travel, the United States will open up its doors to travelers and tourists starting in November for those who are fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, October 12, the Biden administration announced it would be lifting travel freezes over the Mexico and...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Israel to allow individual tourists from November

Israel’s tourism ministry is working on plans to allow individual vaccinated tourists to visit the country from the beginning of November. Currently only organised groups of between five and 30 tourists from “green, yellow and orange” countries are allowed to visit Israel. The Israel Government Tourist Office (IGTO) said 34,500...
WORLD
The Guardian

