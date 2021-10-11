CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Personally Thinks Bitcoin is Worthless

 3 days ago

“I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon commented during an Institute of International Finance event on October 10, 2021. Dimon then added, “I don’t want to be a spokesperson — I don’t care. It makes no difference to me,” he said. “Our clients...

GOBankingRates

How Much Is Chase Worth?

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest banks in the world, commanding more than $2.6 trillion in assets. It is also the largest bank in the U.S. and as such plays a significant role in the country's...
Jamie Dimon
MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase beats EPS consensus by wide margin as it releases another $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Wednesday said its third-quarter net income increased to $11.69 billion, or $3.74 a share, from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $29.65 billion from $29.3 billion while net revenue managed increased to $30.44 billion from $29.94 billion. Net interest income increased by 1% to $13.2 billion. The earnings included credit reserve releases of $2.1 billion. Analysts expected the bank to earn $3 a share on revenue of $29.79 billion, with net interest income of $13.1 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said the results were "strong" as the economy continues to show good growth, despite the dampening effect of the Delta variant and supply chain disruptions. Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 0.3% in premarket trades and are up 30% this year, compared to a rise of 15.8% by the S&P 500 .
Observer

Bitcoin Is up 1,000% Since 2020—Yet the CEO of America’s Largest Bank Still Thinks It’s Worthless

The boss of America’s largest bank still hasn’t come to terms with Bitcoin. During a virtual meeting hosted by the Institute of International Finance on Monday, JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said he thinks “Bitcoin is worthless,” despite the fact that the popular cryptocurrency has skyrocketed nearly ten-fold since the spring of 2020. It currently boasts a market cap of $1 trillion.
CoinDesk

What Jamie Dimon Doesn’t Understand About Bitcoin

On Monday, speaking at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon once again said the outlook for bitcoin is grim. At various times in the past Dimon has gone on record calling bitcoin “fool’s gold” and “a fraud.” Dimon doesn’t understand. “I...
wealthmanagement.com

Dimon Sees Crypto Headed Toward U.S. Regulation, Calls Bitcoin 'Worthless'

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said that cryptocurrencies are going to be regulated as anxiety around stablecoins and the asset class more broadly has been growing in Washington. “Blockchain can be real, stablecoins can be real,” Dimon said at the Institute of International Finance...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the 2 Best CEOs, According to Jamie Dimon

When it comes to naming the best CEOs in the game (excluding himself), two names immediately come to mind for Jamie Dimon. "[Amazon's] Jeff Bezos ... [Apple's] Tim Cook," Dimon recently said on "Axios on HBO." Why? The JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO told Axios it's about their ability to...
NBC Miami

Jamie Dimon Says Bitcoin Is ‘a Little Bit of Fool's Gold'

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO, remains a skeptic of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value. "It's got no intrinsic value. And regulators are going to regulate the hell out of it," Dimon recently told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. Dimon said bitcoin will be around long term, but...
MarketRealist

Bitcoin Skeptic Jamie Dimon Has a Bullish Price Prediction

JPMorgan Chase's CEO has earned a reputation as one of the most outspoken Bitcoin skeptics on Wall Street. A look at Jamie Dimon’s Bitcoin quotes reveals the bank executive has no interest in cryptocurrencies, but he wouldn’t stand in clients’ way if they wanted to experiment with crypto investments. Article...
