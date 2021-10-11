What is the Veigar Wild Rift Release Date?
Wild Rift continues to add more League of Legends champions to the mobile version of the beloved MOBA. Coming up next will be Veigar, “The Tiny Master of Evil”. He is a Yordle and a champion that is mainly played in the mid lane but he can also flex into the dragon lane as a support. This little guy can dish out serious damage considering his size. Now Wild Rift fans may be wondering, what is the Veigar Wild Rift Release Date?thegamehaus.com
Comments / 0