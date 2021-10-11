CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor who refused to get vaccine no longer employed by NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University professor who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask is no longer employed with the university. New Mexico State officials tell KRQE School of Law Professor David Clements is no longer employed at the school.

Clements also posted on social media saying he had been fired. The university require d COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for all employees . Clements was placed on leave after a video of him surfaced on the first week of class telling students he would not comply with the directive.

