UPDATE: Virus delays Wells parent's protest of mask mandate
ELKO – A Wells-area parent announced he would take his unmasked children to school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, then postponed his plan after one of the “concerned parties” involved came down with COVID-19. Ruby Valley rancher Brian Gale is once again protesting the constitutionality of the mandate in Nevada, and stated over the weekend that he planned to hold a gathering Tuesday before taking his children to school unmasked.elkodaily.com
Comments / 0