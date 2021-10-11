UPDATE: Virus delays Wells parent's protest of mask mandate

LARGO, Md. – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced several updates regarding the County’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts, including an expansion of the County’s indoor mask mandate to include children ages 2-5. “From the outset of this pandemic, we have been focused on policies that support the health and safety of our residents, while also ensuring residents and businesses have the resources they need to get by,” said Alsobrooks. “We want to thank Prince Georgians for working together through this pandemic, because we have shown that we are a strong and resilient community where residents can always count on one another.”

