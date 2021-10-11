CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor bars all vaccine mandates in state

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private businesses. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

