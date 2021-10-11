Texas governor bars all vaccine mandates in state

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — After more than 14 hours of debate, the Texas House has signed off on a new state voting map. The lawmakers considered dozens of amendments to the proposed map during the session that began Tuesday and ended just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The maps redraw the state’s congressional, Senate, House and State Board of Education maps.
The new borders are supposed to reflect population information taken from the latest census data. Those numbers showed that people of color across the Lone Star State fueled 95% of the population growth over the 10 years.
As drawn, the map would fortify Republicans’...
