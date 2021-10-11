CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ryanair bans Covid refund passengers from boarding new flights

By Miles Brignall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LE6DC_0cOC7utt00
Passengers who made new bookings with Ryanair have been told they must return the sum claimed after they were unable to travel under coronavirus restrictions.

Ryanair has been accused of barring passengers who pursued chargebacks against the airline during the pandemic from taking new flights this year – unless they return their refunds.

An investigation by MoneySavingExpert (MSE) has found that holidaymakers who sought refunds from their credit card provider have faced last-minute demands of up to £600 if they want to board a Ryanair plane.

During the lockdowns, Ryanair carried on flying many of its routes even though most tourists were in effect barred by government rules from travelling.

The airline refused to refund affected passengers unable to travel, leading many to successfully seek chargebacks from their credit card company, in particular American Express.

Three of those passengers, who went on to make new bookings with Ryanair to travel this year, have been told they can only fly Ryanair again if they return the sum reclaimed. One passenger was given this ultimatum just hours before they were due to fly.

MSE said in at least two instances Ryanair’s fraud department had demanded the refunds of between £400 and £630. MSE said it has seen dozens of similar cases on its consumer forum and on social media.

Ryanair has defended its stance, claiming it has always been a “no-refunds airline” when the flight went ahead and that its terms and conditions allow its position. In May last year MSE reported that some Ryanair staff had threatened to blacklist passengers who used chargeback to get a refund, something the airline denied at the time.

Guy Anker, MSE’s deputy editor, said: “This is absolutely outrageous behaviour from Ryanair. It essentially had these passengers over a barrel shortly before their holiday at a point which turned excitement into stress and anxiety. To let them book a holiday and only tell them this news at the last minute shows no regard for fellow human beings.”

He said the affected passengers said Ryanair had offered to return the money for this year’s flights if they did not repay the chargeback, but they stood to lose hundreds of pounds in accommodation, car hire and Covid testing costs if they did not travel.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

MSE’s campaigns team has now flagged the cases to the Civil Aviation Authority.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair flights that operate as scheduled are non-refundable – this is clearly outlined in Ryanair’s T&Cs agreed by the customer at the time of booking. They state that we may refuse to carry you if you owe us any money in respect of a previous flight owing to payment having been dishonoured, denied or recharged against us.”

Last week the Competition and Markets Authority dropped its investigation into whether British Airways and Ryanair broke the law by failing to offer refunds to customers who could not legally take their flights because of restrictions. It said at the time that the airlines should have given them their money back.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Major EU airlines agree to refund passengers after pandemic flight cancellations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A group of European airlines agreed on Thursday to refund passengers whose flights were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and committed to provide better information on passengers’ rights in future. After talks with the European Commission, 16 airlines agreed to clear refund backlogs, to better inform travellers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Refund probe into Ryanair and BA dropped

Ryanair and British Airways customers who say they are owed refunds because of Covid restrictions on travel could miss out because the competition regulator says the law is unclear. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed an investigation into the two airlines, saying there is a "lack of [legal]...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Civil Aviation#American Express#Mse
simpleflying.com

Ryanair Doubles September Passengers As Recovery Continues

Ryanair’s post-COVID-19 recovery continues, with the airline posting a passenger count of 10.6 million for September. While this is down from August’s 11.1 million, this is to be expected due to the end of the summer holidays. It still marked an impressive increase on September 2020. Around the world, airlines...
ECONOMY
Newsday

Booze ban on flights to stay until passengers behave, exec says

American Airlines won’t resume selling alcohol to coach passengers until they behave themselves, a top executive said Tuesday. Robert Isom, president of the world’s largest airline, said he hopes to eventually restore liquor service to the main cabin but offered no timeline. The service was initially suspended in June 2020 to limit the coronavirus’ spread and then extended because of passenger misbehavior.
LIFESTYLE
ShareCast

CMA pulls BA/Ryanair Covid refund probe as law 'lacks clarity'

Desperate to cling on to cash as the pandemic forced the cancellations of flights around the world, airlines ignored refund rules and instead offered passengers the option to rebook or a voucher. Millions had to wait months for billions of pounds in refunds for flights they were legally unable to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Regulator drops BA and Ryanair lockdown flights refund case

The competition regulator has dropped its investigation into whether British Airways and Ryanair broke the law by failing to offer refunds to customers who could not legally take their flights because of coronavirus restrictions – but said the airlines should have given them their money back. The Competition and Markets...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Ryanair passengers accuse airline of 'blackmail' after being BANNED from flying until they repay cash refunded to them by credit card companies after they cancelled trips due to pandemic

Furious Ryanair customers have accused the budget airline of 'blackmail' after it apparently blocked passengers from taking flights over disputed refunds. Customers of the Irish low-cost airline claim they have been barred from Ryanair flights until they repay money 'refunded' for trips missed during the Covid pandemic. Ryanair customers say...
PERSONAL FINANCE
abc17news.com

Ryanair bans customers who claimed credit card refunds for flights they missed because of lockdown

Ryanair is refusing to carry passengers who were refunded by credit card companies for flights they did not take because of coronavirus lockdowns. The measure affects passengers who purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights that operated as scheduled during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly because of travel restrictions imposed by governments. Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they “chose not to travel and then unlawfully processed chargebacks via their credit card company.”
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
Daily Mail

36-HOUR flight from hell: BA trip from London attempts to land at Hong Kong during a TYPHOON then diverts to Manila, bans passengers from disembarking due to covid - before eventually completing its journey

A British Airways flight from London to Hong Kong turned into a 36-hour ordeal after the plane attempted to land during a typhoon - before being grounded in the Philippines. What was supposed to be a 12-hour trip turned into a marathon journey for the 100 passengers with the plane first making two failed bids to land in Hong Kong during Typhoon Lionrock before it diverted to Manila 700 miles away.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

South Africa travel rules: Can I go on holiday there and what tests do I need?

As of 11 October, South Africa is no longer on the UK’s red list for international travel.This means that travellers coming into Britain from South Africa no longer have to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-mandated hotel, at a cost of thousands per person - making a holiday there a much more appealing prospect, just in time for winter.But are flights operating, and is South Africa letting UK travellers in?Here’s what we know so far.Can UK arrivals enter South Africa?Yes. Foreign nationals may visit South Africa for any reason, including tourism.You must arrive with a paper copy of a...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines Is Ditching Its Pandemic-era Boarding Process — Here's What Will Change

"This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback." Delta Air Lines will no longer board planes back-to-front, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure, moving away from one of the last coronavirus pandemic-era practices in the airline industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy