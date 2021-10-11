CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Damning Commons Covid report should be seen only as a start

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yyl3A_0cOC7qMz00
Boris Johnson announces measures to limit the spread of coronavirus on 22 March 2020 Photograph: Ian Vogler/AP

It might not have been the immediate public inquiry sought by opposition parties and bereaved families, but the landmark joint report into the UK’s handling of Covid proved less toothless than some feared.

Published almost exactly a year to the day since the MPs’ inquiry was first announced , the “lessons learned to date” report, prepared by two Commons committees after mammoth evidence sessions, is not short on lessons – some of them expressed with notable bluntness.

The delay to impose a first lockdown last spring was “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”; planning for a possible virus outbreak smacked of “British exceptionalism”; the lack of early testing capacity was “an almost unimaginable setback”.

The condemnation goes on, echoed through 151 pages, with just about the only element of the pandemic response spared a kicking being the vaccine rollout.

While the Commons health committee and science and technology committee are cross-party, taking in Labour and SNP members as well as Conservatives, they are led by Tory ex-ministers, Jeremy Hunt and Greg Clark.

Clark, the business secretary under Theresa May who was shunted to the backbenches by Boris Johnson, is unlikely to expect a return to ministerial life and has relatively little direct political investment in the issues scrutinised.

In contrast, Hunt was health secretary from 2012 to 2018 and was central to planning for such pandemics. He has clearly not relinquished the idea of coming back into government, or even competing again to be Tory leader, and would thus arguably have a vested interest in not overly upsetting either Boris Johnson or Conservative MPs more generally.

The Lib Dems had in particular expressed worry that Hunt’s involvement in pandemic preparations, including a report into a 2016 exercise based on the outbreak of a respiratory virus – details of which only emerged in the Guardian last week – made his hand in the report worrying.

While the final report, published on Tuesday, is highly critical of both ministers and scientists, opposition MPs involved said initial versions, notably its conclusions, were considerably less damning when first presented. It took many hours of “robust” debate to agree the final wording, they said.

Related: Johnson denies saying he would rather see ‘bodies piled high’ than third Covid lockdown

Wrangling is standard on cross-party reports but the stakes here were high: the first official attempt to apportion some responsibility for what was arguably the greatest political crisis since the war, and one where the UK fared notably worse on several metrics than neighbouring countries.

The view from opposition parties is that the committees’ report showed what can be gained from such rapid inquiries but should be seen only as a start.

While Johnson has promised a full public inquiry into the pandemic, this will not begin until spring 2022 at the earliest. It was this delay that prompted Hunt and Clark to launch their own process, arguing it could avoid future errors.

It was, however, always a process with a limited scope and beset with political compromises. Thus, while many failings are outlined, they are generally institutional; there is nothing in the report likely to hasten the end of a ministerial career, or even to prompt an urgent question in parliament.

“This isn’t enough,” one MP involved in the process said. “We owe it to the families of those who died to get to the bottom of who got it wrong. And that needs a public inquiry.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

MP admits Government made mistakes in handling Covid pandemic

A Shropshire Conservative MP has admitted the Government 'could have done better' in the wake of a critical report over the handling of the coronavirus. But Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said ministers and scientists did their best in a situation which nobody had faced before. She added that previous governments must also accept their share of blame for a long-term failure to plan for future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Clark
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sajid Javid brings back face-to-face appointments with GPs – then fails to show up to his own

We’re well used to auto-parodic politics by now. So much so that it is barely even worth noting that Sajid Javid should, in the morning, launch his “rescue plan” for GPs, of which the main focus is a drive to return to face-to-face appointments and then, at lunchtime, at the very last minute, fail to honour a longstanding face-to-face GP appointment of his own, to address the Royal College of General Practitioners’ annual conference.It’s not been made altogether clear why this last-minute change of plan occurred. Hundreds of millions of pounds of public money is wasted each year through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK minister Brandon Lewis failed to ensure abortion services in Northern Ireland, judge rules

Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis failed to comply with his duties to provide full abortion services in the region, a High Court judge has ruled.The ruling was delivered after the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission launched a judicial review against the secretary, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive and the region’s Department of Health over their failure to commission and fund abortion services.The claims against the health minister, Robin Swann, and the executive were dismissed.But relating to Mr Lewis, Mr Justice Colton said: “The court declares that between April 2020 and March 2021 the Secretary of State failed to...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian view on GPs: ministers are playing a vicious game

With breathtaking cynicism, Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid have taken a campaign by the Tory-supporting Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday and turned it into government policy. For months, the newspapers have been demanding that GPs return to seeing more patients face to face. Currently, just under 60% of appointments are in person, compared with 80% before the pandemic, with the rest taking place on the phone or online. The newspapers decided that this isn’t what the public wants. This week, Mr Javid retreated into his Whitehall office to take aim at medics. On Thursday, he failed to turn up at the Royal College of General Practitioners’ conference in Liverpool and issued a series of demands via the media instead.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#British#Labour#Snp#Conservatives#Backbenches#The Lib Dems
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
Indy100

A minister has refused to apologise over damning pandemic report findings and people are furious

A government minister has refused to apologise over the handling of the pandemic and people are furious. Speaking to Sky News, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay fobbed off a number of requests to say sorry after a report concluded the government made serious errors in its early handling of the pandemic, and merely said: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Health minister sorry for mistakes at start of pandemic

Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has apologised for the mistakes made by Welsh government in its initial handling of the pandemic. She was responding to a report by MPs which said the UK's early response to the pandemic is one of the worst ever public health failings. "I'm prepared to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt admits HE was part of 'groupthink' that wrongly prepared Britain for a flu pandemic instead of one triggered by a coronavirus

Jeremy Hunt today admitted he was part of 'groupthink' which wrongly focused too much on flu and failed to adequately plan for a coronavirus pandemic. The former Health Secretary said the UK should have locked down earlier, accepting the main takeaway of a devastating report into the Government's failures in handling the pandemic.
WORLD
The Guardian

Bereaved families call for acceleration of UK Covid inquiry after MPs’ report

Bereaved families have called for the Covid public inquiry to be accelerated and for ministers to apologise after a damning report by MPs on the handling of the pandemic. Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from coronavirus after his care home was infected by the discharge of untested patients in March 2020, said the government must appoint a chair for the planned inquiry now rather than by Christmas as Boris Johnson has promised.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Damning Covid report reveals failure after failure by Tories

In recent months, ministers – when challenged over their handling of the Covid pandemic – have switched the conversation to their success in the vaccination programme and the number of deaths and serious illnesses this has prevented. Now we have a report that sheds light on just how catastrophic the Tory leadership has been during one of the most disastrous episodes in the history of this country (Covid response ‘one of UK’s worst ever public health failures’, 12 October).
WORLD
Daily Mail

Keir Starmer calls for Covid inquiry to be brought FORWARD in wake of scathing report which laid bare No10's catalogue of failures as Labour leader demands Boris Johnson apologises – while Dominic Cummings brands his former boss a 'joke'

Keir Starmer today called for the Covid inquiry to be brought forward in the wake of a scathing report that laid bare a string of failures ministers made in handling the pandemic. The first major probe into the Covid crisis concluded that thousands of care home residents died needlessly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK’s response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK’s Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: “Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move.” This evokes the “precautionary principle” – ie assume the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy