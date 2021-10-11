What Is Nocturnal Polyuria? Possible Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

The liver is one of the body's most crucial organs, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing macronutrients, and producing chemicals that enable essential bodily processes. And during this pandemic, many of us are not treating it properly: "Although national figures are not available, admissions for alcoholic liver disease at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California were up 30% in 2020 compared with 2019, said Dr. Brian Lee, a transplant hepatologist who treats the condition in alcoholics," reports Kaiser Health News. "There's been a tremendous influx," Dr. Haripriya Maddur, a hepatologist at Northwestern Medicine, told the website. Read on to see the #1 danger sign—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

SCIENCE ・ 23 DAYS AGO