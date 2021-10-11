CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Says Carrie Bradshaw & Beyoncé ‘Inspired’ Her Mysterious ‘Project Rose’

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jk1FH_0cOC7Yg100
BroadImage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears once again teased her elusive Project Rose, this time crediting ‘Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Beyoncé as inspirations.

Britney Spears has been teasing something called “Project Rose” for several months now without providing much context, but it seems that the elusive project is inspired by two influential figures. The pop star, 39, shared a photo of herself with a pink rose fashioned around her neck on Instagram on October 11 and once again referenced Project Rose, revealing that Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Beyoncé inspired the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZlN0_0cOC7Yg100

In her photo slide, Britney included various snapshots of Carrie (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) with large florals fashioned onto her clothes. She also includes an image of Beyoncé in a floral blouse. In her caption, she gushed about Carrie’s iconic wardrobe, calling it the “girliest, coolest, sexiest, crazy, sophisticated wardrobe known to mankind” — and writing that she’ll watch the fourth season and “pretend I’m right there in the story with her.”

“I feel like we are all girls wanting to have someone to look up to who will inspire us … yet it’s very hard because there will always be somebody prettier … smarter … and skinner,” the star mused. “But if you look at life like Carrie’s clothes, you will see perfect is boring !!!! I want to be different like Carrie.” The “Baby One More Time” singer added, “Psssss Beyoncé and Carrie both inspired Project Rose.”

It’s unclear what Project Rose entails, but Britney has been dropping clues about it on various Instagram posts since last year — whether referencing it directly or captioning her photos with red rose emojis. Last year, Britney offered a brief tidbit on the project on her Instagram Story (above), calling it a “personal photo project” while explaining why she had been sharing multiple photos in the same outfit.

“A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old,” she said. “Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”

kiss951.com

Britney Spears’ Father Suspended As Her Conservator

Britney Spears finally got her to wish yesterday – a judge removed her father Jamie Spears as her conservator. After 13 years controlling his daughter, Jamie has officially been suspended as her conservator, with CPA John Zabel named as temporary conservator until December 31st. In addition to losing his gig, Jamie must now turn over all books and records pertaining to the arrangement.
CELEBRITIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Britney Spears is on the road to independence. The media should let her take the wheel

On Wednesday, Britney Spears won a major victory in her fight to reclaim her personal independence and autonomy. Her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship he initiated 13 years ago and has overseen for much of the time since — a situation that the pop star says her father exploited for his own financial benefit. At the next hearing, scheduled for Nov. 12, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny will weigh motions from both sides to terminate the conservatorship altogether.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Britney Spears Says She Still Has "Healing to Do" After Her Dad Is Suspended From Conservatorship

Britney Spears is peeling back the curtain as she continues her fight for freedom. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the pop star took to Instagram to share rare insight into how she's feeling after scoring a legal victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!" the 39-year-old performer began her caption. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand." The "Circus" singer reminded herself that "it's ok to slow down and breathe" during this transformative time in her life, adding, "Only through self love I can pray…love…and support...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Britney Spears’ lawyers say their scrutiny of her father is just starting after he was removed as conservator

Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. After a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended James Spears as conservator, attorney Mathew Rosengart […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
