CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ford; Grundy; La Salle; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL LA SALLE...SOUTHERN GRUNDY AND FORD COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dalzell to near Pontiac to 7 miles south of Forrest to near Fisher, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Peru, La Salle, Oglesby and North Utica around 620 PM CDT. Forrest around 625 PM CDT. Gibson City, Chatsworth and Odell around 630 PM CDT. Piper City around 635 PM CDT. Paxton around 640 PM CDT. Dwight, Gardner and Cullom around 645 PM CDT. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 41 and 64. I-55 between mile markers 191 and 229. I-57 between mile markers 258 and 263. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 90. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ford County, IL
City
Oglesby, IL
City
Gibson City, IL
City
Piper City, IL
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Chatsworth, IL
City
Cullom, IL
City
Dwight, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Paxton, IL
City
Dalzell, IL
City
North Utica, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Odell, IL
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Central La Salle#Southern Grundy

Comments / 0

Community Policy