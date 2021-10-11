Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 14:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.alerts.weather.gov
