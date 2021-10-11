Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ford; Grundy; La Salle; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL LA SALLE...SOUTHERN GRUNDY AND FORD COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dalzell to near Pontiac to 7 miles south of Forrest to near Fisher, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Peru, La Salle, Oglesby and North Utica around 620 PM CDT. Forrest around 625 PM CDT. Gibson City, Chatsworth and Odell around 630 PM CDT. Piper City around 635 PM CDT. Paxton around 640 PM CDT. Dwight, Gardner and Cullom around 645 PM CDT. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 41 and 64. I-55 between mile markers 191 and 229. I-57 between mile markers 258 and 263. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 90. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH