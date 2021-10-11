CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 14:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cibolo Creek Near Falls City affecting Karnes County. For the Cibolo...including Falls City...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cibolo Creek Near Falls City. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 9.7 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to 18.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 18.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise again to 18.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of crop and pastureland damages irrigation pumps and any equipment near the channel. Livestock are cut off in low areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.6 feet on 12/04/1965. Fld Observed Forecasts (3 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cibolo Creek Falls City 17.0 13.0 Thu 2 pm CDT 18.1 12.4 2.3
Hard Freeze Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Sevier Valley, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them up or bringing them indoors where possible. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 18 and 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sevier Valley, San Rafael Swell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Sanilac; Tuscola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscola, west central Sanilac, Lapeer and central Genesee Counties through 515 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mayville to near Gaines. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Mayville around 415 PM EDT. Clifford around 430 PM EDT. Grand Blanc and Kingston around 435 PM EDT. Marlette and Goodrich around 440 PM EDT. Hadley around 455 PM EDT. Lapeer and Metamora around 505 PM EDT. Imlay City, Almont and Dryden around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Attica, Rankin, Elba, Silverwood, Thornville, Genesee, Burnside and Thetford Township. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wallace County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming enough to allow the frost advisory to expire as expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 11:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Accumulating snow has mostly ended. Lingering snow showers will continue with little to no accumulation, therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; McCone 915 AM MDT Thu Oct 14 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nueces and northeastern Kleberg Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1202 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Port Aransas to near Packery Channel to near Malaquite Beach. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi Country Club, Packery Channel, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park, Bay Area Medical Center, Mustang Island State Park, Spohn Hospital South, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field, La Palmera Mall, Chapman Ranch and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greeley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Cuero...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * From late tonight to late Tuesday morning. * At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 35.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Major Flooding. Many homes and structures in the low-lying areas along the Guadalupe River floodplain are threatened. Residents living in the floodplain should be prepared to evacuate. Additional county roads coursing through the floodplain are likely closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 02/06/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 15.4 Thu 1 pm CDT 30.0 35.6 34.6
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Aransas, southwestern Nueces, central San Patricio, west central Jim Wells, southwestern Refugio and northwestern Kleberg Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 949 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sinton to near Robstown to 7 miles northwest of Kingsville. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Portland, Robstown, Sinton, Taft, Driscoll, Corpus Christi International Airport, Bishop, Odem, Gregory, St. Paul, Bayside, Corpus Christi North Beach, Bay Area Medical Center, Spohn Hospital South, Clarkwood, Annaville, Calallen and Kingsville Naval Air Station. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 19. US Highway 281 between mile markers 686 and 688. US Highway 181 between mile markers 618 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 640 and 696. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along Interstate 80 near Arlington.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Aransas, northeastern San Patricio and southwestern Refugio Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayside, or 10 miles northeast of Taft, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village and Fulton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Stone; Taney FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN, SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS, SOUTHEASTERN STONE AND TANEY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KLEBERG, NUECES AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES At 1236 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Some roads have several inches of water on them. The Loop Ramp connecting to southbound SH 286 is closed due to flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Port Aransas, Driscoll, Corpus Christi International Airport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Bishop, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Cabaniss Field, Del Mar College Windward Campus, Del Mar College Heritage Campus, Cole Park, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Corpus Christi Country Club, Downtown Corpus Christi, Clarkwood and La Palmera Mall. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
