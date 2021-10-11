Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cibolo Creek Near Falls City affecting Karnes County. For the Cibolo...including Falls City...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cibolo Creek Near Falls City. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 9.7 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to 18.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 18.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise again to 18.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of crop and pastureland damages irrigation pumps and any equipment near the channel. Livestock are cut off in low areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.6 feet on 12/04/1965. Fld Observed Forecasts (3 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cibolo Creek Falls City 17.0 13.0 Thu 2 pm CDT 18.1 12.4 2.3

