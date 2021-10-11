Financial Focus Presents ‘Financial Moves for Women Business Owners’ with Edward Jones Advisor Ryan Painter

A 2020 report showed that it would take until the year 2278 to close the economic gender gap. But PNC Bank doesn’t feel that makes good business “cents,” and the financial institution has taken steps to help change this anticipated timeline. PNC recently launched Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality, an initiative designed to help close the 257- year economic gender gap and expand on PNC’s decades-long track record of supporting female financial decision makers. “We call female financial decision makers a woman who owns a business or is managing her personal and family accounts from a wealth perspective,” said Laura Gamble, Regional President for PNC Bank, Greater Maryland. “We’ve focused on women for quite some time, and there’s plenty of statistics that show that women are in control of wealth, and the fastest growing segment of new business owners. So, there’s a lot of good reasons why we have focused on women as customers.”

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO