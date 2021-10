IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly cross country honors, for the competition week ending Sunday, October 3. Sandusky ran a brilliant race in the Men’s Gold 5-Mile race at the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational on Oct. 1 with his second race win in as many starts this season. Sandusky bested 151 other runners to place first with a time of 24:17.2, taking the win by over nine full seconds.

