Find Out Emma Corrin's Next Big TV Role Following The Crown
Watch: "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges. Gosh, we couldn't be more excited for Emma Corrin's next TV role. On Monday, Oct. 11, Deadline reported that the 25-year-old performer, who is nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns, has signed on to play the leading role in FX's next limited series, The Retreat. The new show, which comes from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, will feature Corrin as Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth who tries to crack a murder mystery at an exclusive retreat.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0