KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For the second time in six months, Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools will be putting a bond proposal in front of voters. The $16.5 million proposal, if it passes, would allow the district to build four new fourth-grade classrooms, a fifth STEAM/project-based classroom and a secured entry at the primary school. The funds would also support the addition of a multi-purpose instructional activity area at the high school, as well as a new athletic facility at the high school.

GALESBURG, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO