Marlene Joy Harr, age 88, of Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away at 7:20 A.M. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab in Stronghurst. She was born July 15, 1933 in Pontoosuc, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Gwelda Wilcox Siegfried. Marlene was employed for over twenty five years at Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and going to Catfish Bend Casino.