The City of Lakeland Parks Division will be on Lake Morton at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19th for the 41st Annual Swan Roundup. Parks & Recreation employees will be carefully gathering the swans to get them ready for their annual veterinary check-up. The swans will be confined in large holding pens on the south side of the lake for their annual wellness examinations with My Pet’s Animal Hospital that will start the morning of October 20th at 8:00 a.m. The Annual Swan Round-Up allows the City’s Parks and Recreation Department to closely monitor the health and vitality of Lakeland’s swan population.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO