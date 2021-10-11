CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Abenaki community gets $250k on Indigenous People’s Day to preserve heritage

By Courtney Kramer
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAi75_0cOC4jXl00

This is the second year the state is recognizing Indigenous People’s Day as an official holiday. Vermont is the first northeast state to move away from Columbus Day.

Abenaki people say it’s a first step toward reclaiming their culture.

“We have the same wants, dreams, and desires as anyone else,” Kerry Wood said. “Part of that is to remember where we came from and who we are, and make sure we maintain a community.”

Vermont pediatricians hopeful after Pfizer requests EUA for children ages 5 to 11

That community exists at Vermont’s Indigenous Heritage Center, a safe place to engage in ceremonies, dances, and teach the Abenaki way. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy joined them Monday to announce $250 thousand in grant money to upgrade and expand its facilities.

“We’re preserving things,” Sen. Leahy said. “Too often we forget you have to preserve, because if you don’t learn from the past, you’re not prepared for the future.”

Kerry Wood knows the past signifies injustices for her community. She says she was denied a childhood embracing the Abenaki culture, because her grandfather made the tough choice to change their family name, in order to have better opportunities.

Although Vermont was first inhabited by Abenaki people, controversy surrounds that history. Now, Wood wants to keep the culture alive, that was lost for many generations.

218 new COVID-19 infections in Vermont on Sunday; no deaths

“History is taught from the dominant culture, it’s taught from one perspective,” she said. “It’s really important to take a step back and say what might be other perspectives of history.”

The heritage center will also put years worth of Abenaki artifacts, like clothing, tools, and jewelry on full display.

“We’ll have the chain of custody all in the exhibit to say ‘we’ve always been here,we’re still here, and we’re always going to be here,'” coordinator Frederick Wiseman said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
bunewsservice.com

Indigenous community members, bill supporters advocate for state-wide recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day

BOSTON – This week, the State House’s Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight heard from members of various Indigenous peoples organizations regarding a bill that would make Indigenous Peoples Day a recognized holiday throughout the state. During the meeting, State Sen. Joanne M. Comerford, D-Northampton, one of the...
BOSTON, MA
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Dower: A day to celebrate RI's Indigenous heritage

John Dower is a writer and historian who serves as co-chairman of the Adult Education Committee at Smith's Castle and also is a docent there. He lives in North Kingstown. Every day throughout Rhode Island, we encounter dozens of names of cities, towns, waterways, roads and even businesses associated with words originating from the Indigenous people who were the first to inhabit the area that is now our state. Yet, many of us seldom give a second thought to the fact that the Narragansett people were here before Europeans, long before, and their ancestors were the first people living here perhaps as early as 30,000 years before the arrival of Roger Williams.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Plattsburgh mayor to proclaim Indigenous People's Day

For about 20 years, Vermont Compost Company has been working on perfecting a system -- a system of offering compost to chickens and getting eggs. Sara Jablonski is the new interim principal at Founders Memorial School in Essex Town after a resignation early in the school year. Teen accused of...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Indigenous People's Day event to be held in Fargo

(Fargo, ND)-- The local Indigenous Association will be hosting an all-day event for Indigenous People's Day on Monday, October 11th. The event offers ten different sessions where visitors have the opportunity to learn more about the Indigenous community from Indigenous educators, scholars, and community members. There is a virtual link available on the association's Facebook page.
FARGO, ND
WCAX

Nulhegan Abenaki Nation hosts 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Nulhegan Abenaki Nation is hosting its 2nd Annual ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks’ celebration Saturday. The all day-event will be held at the Mayo Fields in Stowe from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will feature Native American educators, storytellers, drummers, artisans, and food vendors. Don...
STOWE, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Wiseman
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Kerry Wood
NewsChannel 36

Rockwell Museum honors Indigenous People's Day

CORNING, NY (WENY) - The Rockwell Museum is honoring Indigenous People’s Day this weekend. From October 9th until October 11th, the Rockwell Museum offers drop-in activities honoring the holiday with regular museum admission. Some of the activities include collecting art cards, exploring the galleries, and creating art with an "Art on the Go" project kit. Admission for kids and teems is free of charge.
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Abenaki Community#Indigenous People S Day
CBS Austin

Indigenous People's Day marks start of new local get-out-the-vote effort

AUSTIN, Texas — Columbus Day or Indigenous People's Day is all about sharing heritage and history. But some Hispanics in Texas are hoping their increasing numbers will also allow them to show off some political clout. Beginning this year Texas is now marking the second Monday in October as the...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX21News.com

Indigenous People’s Day commemorated in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS— People across southern Colorado commemorated Indigenous People’s Day on a day that once honored Christopher Columbus. “A lot of people are becoming more aware that indigenous people are here and we are among everybody,” said Antonia Media with the Colorado Springs Indigenous community. Last year, Colorado officially replaced...
COLORADO STATE
LJWORLD

‘Indigenous Day is every day’: Community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day; events to continue at Haskell, KU throughout the week

Speakers urged those gathered on Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day to be proud and know that their culture is important every day. Students from Haskell Indian Nations University, the University of Kansas and members of the community gathered Monday on Haskell’s campus for an event that included food, music, handgames and three speakers. Haskell’s Student Government Association and KU’s First Nations Student Association will continue to host events throughout the week to honor the culture of Native people as part of Indigenous Peoples Day celebration week.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Wisconsin Examiner

How land acknowledgments for indigenous people sanitize history

Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations now call on employees to incorporate such statements not only at events but in email signatures, videos, syllabuses and so on. […] The post How land acknowledgments for indigenous people sanitize history appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

184
Followers
319
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy