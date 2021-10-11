CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dustin Poirier picks Daniel Cormier to replace Dana White: ‘He would be a great face of a company’

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Poirier thinks former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “champ-champ,” Daniel Cormier, could fill the shoes of company president, Dana White, one day. Poirier — who challenges Charles Oliveira for UFC’s Lightweight title at UFC 269 — was recently asked who could serve as White’s successor. Poirier suggested that Cormier — an Olympic wrestler and former UFC champion in the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight divisions — might have what it takes.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 2

Related
MMAmania.com

UFC boss Dana White reacts to bare-knuckle death: ‘Is anybody shocked?’

Bare-knuckle boxer Justin Thornton died earlier this week after succumbing to injuries sustained in his knockout loss to Dillon Cleckler under the BKFC banner last August, a first-round finish that left the 38 year-old fighter hospitalized with paralysis. UFC President Dana White was not surprised. “First of all, is anybody...
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I put everything I had into this and I went out there and lost,” Dustin Poirier reveals he thought about retiring after facing the first loss against Conor McGregor

The number one ranked UFC Lightweight fighter, Dustin Poirier is going to challenge Charles Oliveira for his Lightweight title at the main event of UFC 269. Poirier earned the two biggest wins of his MMA career this year against the former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier for...
UFC
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Dustin Poirier
MMA Fighting

Michael Chandler recounts ‘pain, crying’ after UFC title loss, makes pick for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

All eyes will be on the UFC lightweight division on Dec. 11 when Charles Oliviera looks to make the first defense of his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. By then, more than a year will have passed since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in the cage at UFC 254 and threw the doors to the top of the division wide open. Oliveira filled that vacant spot with his dramatic come-from-behind victory over Michael Chandler in May, but after testing the Brazilian’s skills inside the octagon, Chandler couldn’t help but predict Oliveira’s reign to be short-lived when asked to pick a winner for UFC 269’s main event.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Dustin Poirier says ‘special’ Conor McGregor is the biggest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier has set animosity aside to praise his long-time rival Conor McGregor, describing the Irishman as the “biggest puncher” he has ever faced.Poirier and McGregor have fought three times, with McGregor winning their first fight in 2014 before the American won both of their more recent encounters, one by technical knockout and the other when McGregor broke his leg in the opening round.Poirier and McGregor have often traded verbal blows before and after their bouts, but this time Poirier described his rival as a “special individual”.“Conor McGregor [is the biggest hitter I’ve faced], no doubt about it,” Poirier told...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Ufc 269#Mma News#Dc Rc#Espn
mmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Admits Thoughts Of Retirement After McGregor Loss

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier says his loss to Conor McGregor was one of the only times in his career where he had to consider his future in MMA. Poirier and McGregor first fought at UFC 178 in 2014. After some displays of the Irishman’s iconic trash talk, which “The Diamond” later admitted had affected him, Poirier fell to a first-round TKO less than two minutes into the fight. While McGregor went on to become a two-division UFC champion, the Louisianan grinded his way back to the top, setting himself on another collision course with “The Notorious” megastar.
UFC
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Shares Same Vision As Bisping For Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier says a McGregor-Diaz trilogy fight needs to happen, echoing the thoughts of Michael Bisping. Last month, Bisping stated on his podcast that McGregor should fight Nate Diaz next and that if the Irishman is victorious, it could set up an “absolutely massive” fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. The comments were a marked change of tune from Bisping, who had weeks earlier engaged in a bitter war of words with McGregor after leaping to the defense of his fellow UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Speaks On What His Chances Would Be In Khabib Rematch

Dustin Poirier keeps it real when discussing a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Valuetainment recently uploaded an hour-long sit-down interview with future title challenger Dustin Poirier. The interview touches on a variety of topics, including a hypothetical rematch between “The Diamond” and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While confident in how he would do in a second bout, Poirier was still his usual humble self.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Ariel Helwani hilariously reacts to Daniel Cormier’s praise of Joe Rogan

It’s not a secret to anyone how close are MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and MMA legend “DC” Daniel Cormier, to the extent that they occasionally pull each other’s legs. In recent news, Helwani reacts rather in an amusing, sarcastic way to Cormier’s heartfelt praise to Joe Rogan. Cormier tweeted: “Joe...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier comes to the defense of Joe Rogan following recent criticism

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier came to the defense of his broadcasting partner Joe Rogan following recent criticism directed towards him. Rogan has been one of the UFC’s stalwarts for over 20 years during its pay-per-view broadcasts, but he was absent from UFC 266 this past weekend as he already had a hunting trip planned for the same date. With Rogan off the card, Cormier worked inside the commentary booth with Paul Felder and Jon Anik, and it turned out to be a very good broadcast team as fans and media praised all three for their work inside the booth.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Oops! Did Quebec newspaper mistake Daniel Cormier for Jon Jones?

This week Jon Jones made headlines for all the wrong reasons (again) when he was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence and damaging a vehicle. A report obtained from Las Vegas Metro Police accused Jones of pulling his fiancee’s hair, which lead to the couple’s child asking Caesars Palace security staff to call 911.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy