Dustin Poirier picks Daniel Cormier to replace Dana White: ‘He would be a great face of a company’

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier says his loss to Conor McGregor was one of the only times in his career where he had to consider his future in MMA. Poirier and McGregor first fought at UFC 178 in 2014. After some displays of the Irishman’s iconic trash talk, which “The Diamond” later admitted had affected him, Poirier fell to a first-round TKO less than two minutes into the fight. While McGregor went on to become a two-division UFC champion, the Louisianan grinded his way back to the top, setting himself on another collision course with “The Notorious” megastar.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO