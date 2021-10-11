UFC’s Damon Jackson on gruesome cut: ‘I see my blood squirting out like two or three inches’

Damon Jackson suffered a gruesome cut during his fight with Charles Rosa on the preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 39 on Saturday night. The UFC featherweight was caught with a spinning back elbow that immediately opened a cut on the side of his right eyebrow in the beginning of the third round. The damage was quite obvious as Jackson started bleeding profusely on his opponent and the canvas as both men went to the ground. With every submission attempt from Jackson, more blood poured out from the cut and it looked as though the fight was in danger of being stopped. The cagseside physician was eventually requested by the referee, and after an inspection, determined that Jackson could continue. He did so and went on to win a unanimous decision over Rosa.