Amazon leaves return-to-office plan to individual teams
Amazon confirmed on Tuesday that the decision around whether corporate staff returns to the office would be left to individual teams. The tech giant announced in August that it was delaying plans to bring back staff until early 2022 due to surging COVID-19 cases. At the time, its intention was to see staff back in the office at least three days a week. But in a message to employees CEO Andy Jassy, he acknowledged that due to uncertainty and different circumstances, those plans would now be made on a team-by-team basis at the director level.www.zdnet.com
