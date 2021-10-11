CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A real-life Squid Game is happening in Abu Dhabi

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed a matter of time before Netflix sensation Squid Game became an organized real-life event. A version of it, that is, without the murder and bloodshed. The survival drama involving deadly children's games, which quickly became one of Netflix's most-watched shows ever, has been reimagined for an event at the Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates.

