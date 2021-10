Networking giant Cisco says it has turned a corner in its attempt to adapt to the cloud era. While Cisco is doing well, investors feared that its steady operations could lead to a slow-motion descent into obsolescence in an industry that can be brutal to anyone who falls a half-step behind. One example was Microsoft which saw a decline, which began about the same time as Cisco's, was largely the result of a progression of disappointing products. That began to change in 2014, when new Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella started selling tons of copies of popular software such as Excel and Word as subscription services rather than one-time purchase products and built a formidable cloud computing division.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO