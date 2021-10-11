CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Boykin (hamstring) to make season debut vs. Colts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin is active for Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Boykin does not always make an impact as a receiver but is highly valued for his blocking prowess. The Ravens receiver corps is finally coming close to having all of their wideouts healthy, with Rashod Bateman expected to make his debut in Week 6. Boykin is not on the fantasy radar for Week 5.

