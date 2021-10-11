Gov. Abbott issues executive order blocking entities from issuing vaccine mandates

Photo credit Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday that prohibits any entities from forcing anybody, such as employees or customers, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a statement from the governor's office, this applies to anybody; "who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

Within the executive order, Abbott accused the Biden administration of; "bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’s continued recovery from the COVID- 19 disaster."

The statement went on to say that this issue will also be included in the Third Special Session's agenda, at which point the executive order would be rescinded should such legislation be passed.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said.

