Public Health

Gov. Abbott issues executive order blocking entities from issuing vaccine mandates

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday that prohibits any entities from forcing anybody, such as employees or customers, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a statement from the governor's office, this applies to anybody; "who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

Within the executive order, Abbott accused the Biden administration of; "bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’s continued recovery from the COVID- 19 disaster."

The statement went on to say that this issue will also be included in the Third Special Session's agenda, at which point the executive order would be rescinded should such legislation be passed.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said.

State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCEN

Gov. Abbott says 'not in Texas' to gender-neutral toy aisles

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott wants Texans to know that there won't be any mandated gender-neutral toy aisles while he's in office. On Sunday, the governor tweeted a response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Assembly Bill 1084, which requires big retailers to maintain gender natural toy sections beginning in 2024. The bill also applies to childcare necessity items such as products for child development.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Greg Abbott
eturbonews.com

Federal judge halts United Airlines COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The judge ordered a temporary restraining order on United Airlines, preventing the company from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on employees and placing workers who requested an exemption on unpaid leave. US District Judge Mark Pittman responded to a class action brought by plaintiff and United Airlines captain David Sambrano,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Executive Order#Mandates#Vaccinations#Covid
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

These Fort Worth companies will require vaccines, despite Abbott’s order banning mandates

Some of Fort Worth’s largest employers are expected to follow federal guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines, despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring businesses from mandating shots. Abbott on Monday announced an executive order prohibiting any “entity” in Texas from requiring vaccines. The order expands upon a previous rule barring governmental...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox26houston.com

Making the Case: State vs Federal vaccine mandates

The confusion has set in following Governor Abbott's new executive order that bans any entity from requiring a person to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It is a direct response to President Biden's mandate requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to require the shot for all employees. Tuesday, Southwest and American Airlines, both based in Texas said they will not be following the governor's order and will lean on the federal government for guidance. This is leaving many business owners in Texas to ask... "What do I do?" The News Edge legal analyst Charles "Big Angry" Adams cut through the confusion and clarified some key points of the governor's order.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KSAT 12

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asks Gov. Greg Abbott to add higher ed construction projects to third special session

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday to add funding for public university construction projects through tuition revenue bonds to the Legislature’s special session call as soon as Wednesday, less than a week before the end of the this year’s third special session.
POLITICS
