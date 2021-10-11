Woman, 59, found stabbed in north suburban Zion

Zion Illinois police car Photo credit Zion Police/Facebook

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A woman was found with multiple stab wounds inside a Zion home Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. near the corner of 29th Street and Gabriel Avenue and found the woman in critical condition, Zion police said in a news release.

The 59-year-old was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she underwent emergency surgery.

She was listed in serious but stable condition.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing, but police say two people have been detained for questioning and they’re not seeking any other suspects.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 847-872-8000.

Anonymous tips can be left with the Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.