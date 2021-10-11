CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zion, IL

Woman, 59, found stabbed in north suburban Zion

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmwSw_0cOC4G8o00
Zion Illinois police car Photo credit Zion Police/Facebook

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A woman was found with multiple stab wounds inside a Zion home Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. near the corner of 29th Street and Gabriel Avenue and found the woman in critical condition, Zion police said in a news release.

The 59-year-old was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she underwent emergency surgery.

She was listed in serious but stable condition.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing, but police say two people have been detained for questioning and they’re not seeking any other suspects.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 847-872-8000.

Anonymous tips can be left with the Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zion, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Zion, IL
City
Libertyville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WBBM News Radio

Plea from grandmother of girl shot at Bronzeville high school: ‘I’m assuming this baby that shot my baby is crying for help…God will help you’

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- With forgiveness in her voice, the grandmother of a 14-year-old girl seriously wounded at a Bronzeville high school had a special plea for the gunman Wednesday. “I’m assuming this baby that shot my baby is crying for help,” Johneese Cobb said as her granddaughter lay in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#Police#Emergency Surgery
WBBM News Radio

5 shot, 1 fatally in Wicker Park drive-by

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One person was killed, and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

One dead, two children injured in four vehicle crash in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A four vehicle crash Friday in Beach Park left one person dead and two children critically injured. The two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy both of Zion, were not wearing seatbelts and the adult who was driving the car, a 49-year-old man also of Zion, was killed, according to a news release by the Lake County Sheriff's office.
BEACH PARK, IL
WBBM News Radio

Anonymous email notes ‘fear’ residents have of Elgin police

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An anonymous email showed a “fear” that Elgin residents have of police, according to an 18-member volunteer task force. The anonymous email from an Elgin resident who described herself only as a 45-year-old professional Black woman has caused concern among the city's Task Force on Policing and led to an officer's social media comments to be reviewed by Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley.
ELGIN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy