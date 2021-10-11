Ronald R. Dierksen

Belle Plaine - Dierksen, Ronald R., 86, Belle Plaine, Kansas, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on January 18, 1935, and raised near Meno, Oklahoma, the son of Fred and Rosa (Hackney) Dierksen. He resided in Belle Plaine, Kansas, since 1965. A graduate of Lahoma High School and Okmulgee Technical School where he majored in diesel mechanics. Ronald served in the United States Army for 2 years, from 1954 to 1956. He worked for Bond Bakery, Boeing, Massey Ferguson and settled at the United States Post Office, in Wichita, where he retired after more than 22 years.