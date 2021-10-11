MSU’s Vick thinking of redshirting and transferring from Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State senior receiver Damoriea Vick was not with the team in Youngstown.

Vick did not make the trip, and coach Bobby Petrino said today that the Oklahoma City native is thinking about redshirting and possibly transferring.

New college rules say a player can redshirt after playing four games.

Petrino says that’s what Vick is contemplating.

Damoriea Vick broke onto the scene as a freshman under Dave Steckel and led the team in receptions this past spring.

But this fall Jason Shelley took over as quarterback and a number of receivers transferred in as well.

Vick has only caught five passes in four games this fall.

“Yeah, it’s a personal thing, you know. I think he’s feeling that he wasn’t getting the ball as much as he has and as much as he did before. What’s the right decision to make? To redshirt or not to redshirt. We’ll just wait and see,” said Petrino.