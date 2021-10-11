Idaho Medical Association files complaint against controversial doctor
A major Idaho doctor’s association has filed a complaint against a Treasure Valley physician who has repeated misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. The Idaho Medical Association filed a complaint against Dr. Ryan Cole over his claim that he prescribed ivermectin for COVID-19 patients. Ivermectin has not been proven to effectively treat COVID-19 and doctors say it could be harmful.www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Comments / 10