Boise, ID

Idaho Medical Association files complaint against controversial doctor

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major Idaho doctor’s association has filed a complaint against a Treasure Valley physician who has repeated misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. The Idaho Medical Association filed a complaint against Dr. Ryan Cole over his claim that he prescribed ivermectin for COVID-19 patients. Ivermectin has not been proven to effectively treat COVID-19 and doctors say it could be harmful.

Comments / 10

Call me Miss Sassy pants
2d ago

So he’s practicing what he knows. Why are t you investigating the doctors who say they know the vaccine is safe when it clearly isn’t safe for everyone. Quite hypocritical if you ask me. Don’t like what the doctor says. Go elsewhere. That’s called freedom.

Reply(1)
12
Terri Kly.
2d ago

he is a voice of reason!! There are treatments that work that countries haven't banned because they're inexpensive. Look it up on something other than slanted google.

Reply
8
Debbie Williamsom
2d ago

Now big pharma is going to tell our Dr.’s how to practice Medicine! Is anyone ok with that?

Reply(1)
7
 

