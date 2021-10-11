CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Flood Advisory until 8:45PM CDT for Eastern Cook and Northwestern Lake, IN Counties…

By Paul Dailey
WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for green-shaded area on headlined map... Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 547 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Up to one and a half inches of rain have already fallen, with more expected into the evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Evanston, Skokie, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Calumet City, Merrillville, Roseland, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, South Shore, Bridgeport, Midway Airport and South Lawndale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Boeing pilot involved in Max testing is indicted in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
County
Cook County, IL
State
Indiana State
City
Cicero, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Berwyn, IL
City
Evanston, IL
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Tinley Park, IL
City
Calumet City, IL
City
Bridgeport, IL
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero

Comments / 0

Community Policy