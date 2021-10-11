CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass of the Week: Brute Bass Guitars Hex Bass

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Telfer of Brute Bass Guitars takes cues for some of his instruments from vintage design elements. That includes his Hex model, and this week we’re taking a look at the retro-inspired four-string as our bass of the week. “Most of my more angular designs reference some of the brands...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

