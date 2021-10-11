13 Best Winter Indoor Plants That Can Easily Survive the Chillier Months

Wintertime is a rough time to shop for anything. You've got to figure out what kind of winter clothes you've gotta bundle yourself up in. Oh, and holiday shopping is also on the top part of your to-do list during this season. And if you wanna do any type of plant buying around this time too, you can't just grab any flora you find pretty and call it a day. Believe it or not, not all houseplants can survive with less daylight and colder temps. There's some thorough research to be had. Buuut, you shouldn't have to stress about that! So let me take a load off your plate by showin' ya some of the best winter indoor plants that legit t-h-r-i-v-e with barely any sunlight... and look gorge while doing it, too.