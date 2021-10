As Iowa and Maryland run out the string in the final 10 minutes, both teams have pulled their starting QBs. This will go down as a night to forget for Taulia Tagovailoa. Five interceptions and the loss of his leading receiving receiver constitutes an absolute nightmare. But the potential is still there. You could see it in the first quarter when Maryland moved the football and Taulia found Demus twice in the middle of Iowa's zone during a scoring drive. Expectations for the Terrapins weren't high entering this season, and they still are on track to exceed them.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO