CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2021 Boston Marathon Results

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
bunewsservice.com

125th Boston Marathon Results: Hug, Schär, Kipruto and Kipyogei collect top spots for respective races

The 125th Boston Marathon has its winners. Finishing first was Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, 35, and Manuela Schär, 36, winning the men’s and women’s wheelchair race respectively, while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, 30, and Diana Kipyogei, 27, collected top honors for the men’s and women’s elite race respectively, themselves. Getting the earliest...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.24 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 20.56 Mexican pesos, down from late Wednesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
CURRENCIES
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
WTOP

Dollar little changed

The U.S. dollar is little changed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.24 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 20.62 Mexican pesos, up slightly from late Wednesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Robertson
Person
Ernst Van Dyk
Person
Augustus Maiyo
Person
Edna Kiplagat
Person
Brian Harvey
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Adel, Iowa

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But of those 2,755, only one of them lives in Iowa, and that person lives in Adel. So let's take a look at the sole member of the Adel Billionaires club.
ADEL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#United States#Great Britain#Kenya
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy