22-year-old Jackson man killed in accident on I-520

Aiken Standard file photo

A Jackson man died Sunday night in an accident on I-520 in Augusta, just east of Doug Bernard Parkway.

Terrance Griffin, 22, "was traveling east on I-520 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree," according to a release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Griffin was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m., according to the release.

The Coroner's Office said "no autopsy will be done."