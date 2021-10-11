CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Homekey effort offers stability to Angelenos living on the streets. But most of the housing isn’t permanent yet

By Anna Scott
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Willow Tree Inn in Compton looks like any number of motels throughout Southern California. Flanked by a freeway and a drive-through Starbucks, it’s a no-frills, two story structure with rooms facing a central courtyard. But the Willow Tree doesn’t offer overnight lodging anymore. Instead, it’s part of Homekey, an ambitious statewide program to convert hotels, motels, and other properties into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Boeing pilot involved in Max testing is indicted in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Compton, CA
Society
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy