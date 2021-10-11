California’s Homekey effort offers stability to Angelenos living on the streets. But most of the housing isn’t permanent yet
The Willow Tree Inn in Compton looks like any number of motels throughout Southern California. Flanked by a freeway and a drive-through Starbucks, it’s a no-frills, two story structure with rooms facing a central courtyard. But the Willow Tree doesn’t offer overnight lodging anymore. Instead, it’s part of Homekey, an ambitious statewide program to convert hotels, motels, and other properties into housing for people experiencing homelessness.www.kcrw.com
Comments / 1