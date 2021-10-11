CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Westhaven Golf Club reopens following renovations

By Wendy Sturges
Community Impact Nashville
Community Impact Nashville
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Westhaven Golf Club reopened in September after undergoing renovations over the past five months, according to Westhaven developer Southern Land Company. Renovations to the course, located at 4000 Golf Club Lane, Franklin, included the redesign of six holes, a new practice putting green and the addition of TifEagle Bermudagrass.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Steakhouse primed for reopening after $1M renovation

BONITA SPRINGS — After being closed since May for a $1 million renovation, Chops City Grill is scheduled to reopen Friday, Oct. 8. The project included redesigning booths, flooring, ceiling, tables, chairs, walls and lighting. The opening also marks the debut of a new menu, created by chefs Rafelo (Raf) Elisea and Francis Pischner, according to a statement. Located midway between Bonita and Estero near the Coconut Point Mall, the 250-seat upscale Chops City Grill, at 8200 Health Park Blvd., opened Christmas Eve 2001.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Des Moines Business Record

Landmark restaurant to reopen soon in renovated building

Chuck's Restaurant, at 3610 Sixth Ave. in Des Moines, is expected to reopen later this month after the building in which its located underwent a $1.4 million renovation. "The business owners in [Highland Park] knew if we all stepped up and did these renovations, it would bring more people to this area," said Emily Jones, the restaurant's owner. Below, a sign from when Chuck's opened hangs on a wall in one of the dining rooms. Photos by Kathy A. Bolten.
DES MOINES, IA
essexnewsdaily.com

$5.2 million renovation completed at Hendricks Field Golf Course

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Sept. 25 that a $5.2 million project to renovate and upgrade Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville has been completed. The improvements have completely transformed Hendricks Field Golf Course into a championship-caliber facility, according to the county. “Hendricks Field...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Now renovated, East Meadow library reopens

My son squealed when he ran into the children’s area, and the librarian said she was so thrilled to hear that sound again.”. Friday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — 1 to 5 p.m.
EAST MEADOW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Westhaven Golf Club#Southern Land Company#Tifeagle Bermudagrass
crestviewbulletin.com

Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club holds hiring event for grand re-opening after renovation

With the upcoming grand re-opening following a multi-million-dollar renovation, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club (SRGBC) is hosting a hiring event to fill numerous positions including Schoony’s Supervisor, positions within Vue on 30a, golf services, and more. The hiring event began on Sept. 20 and will continue throughout the month of October.
JOBS
News On 6

Owasso's Elm Creek Park Reopens After Renovations

A popular neighborhood park in Owasso reopened Friday nearly a year after it closed for renovations. New playground equipment, walking trails and parking spots have been added to the area. Larry Langford, Recreation Director for the City of Owasso, told News On 6 the project cost just over $1 million....
OWASSO, OK
theislandnow.com

NHP Chamber-Lions Club charity golf outing

After a one year break due to last year’s restrictions, the Greater NewHyde Park Chamber of Commerce and New Hyde Park Lions held their annual charity golf outing, on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Harbor Links Golf Course. 76 golfers filled the course on a beautiful breezy day, with an...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tulsa World

Tulsa Press Club to host golf tourney

The Tulsa Press Club will host Taps and Tees, an evening par-3 tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, at LaFortune Park Golf Course, 5202 S. Hudson Ave., and will feature craft beer stations, team prizes and individual competitions. The tournament is a team scramble format with individual hole competitions including closest to...
TULSA, OK
WIFR

Lake Le-Aqua-Na reopens after 20 months of renovations

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - The state park had been closed to the public since January 1, 2020 to undergo major remodeling. More than $7 million in state and federal funds were poured into the park to fix up the roads, campsites and the lake. The project also included the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking spaces and a walkway to the main shelter house. New concrete pads were put in near the shore of the kids fishing pond.
LENA, IL
KFDM-TV

100 Club Golf Tournament

Folks hit the links for a great cause on Monday. The annual 100 Club of Southeast Texas golf tournament took place at Beaumont Country Club. It included a $125,000 check presentation for the survivor's fund... And then a bagpipe ceremony followed to honor fallen officers, firefighters. Joe Penland, Sr. the president of the organization says that if the last year has taught us anything, it is how lucky we are to live in a nation full of amazing men and women who have dedicated their lives to keep our families safe and healthy, which includes front line medical staff, police, fire, other first responders, and our military. The 100 Club of Southeast Texas serves Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties. They're asking for supporters to repeat their last donation gift and of course, always welcome new donations.
BEAUMONT, TX
KSEN AM 1150

Cornhole League at Marias Valley Golf Club

Alright everyone it’s almost that time again! I’m talking about the tri county corn hole league down at the Shelby golf course Monday and Thursday nights starting November 1st. Conrad and cut bank residents are encouraged to come play and be apart of this as well. The more people the better. Monday nights will be for the more competitive experienced teams and Thursday’s are for beginners and more out to just have fun teams. Any team can play on whichever night they choose. You can sign up by contacting Chris Shepard 406-781-7318 , or by calling the golf course 434-5940 and leaving your information with Rachel or Joe. Early registration is recommended but November 1st is the last day, cost is 30$ per team plus 15$ a person for league fee. There will be airmail challenges each league night and 50/50 drawings.
SHELBY, MT
13 WHAM

Genesee Golf Club fundraising drive hits the green

Rochester, N.Y. — The Genesee Golf Club made a $3,000 donation this morning to the Willow Domestic Violence Center at a presentation event taking place at the Genesee Valley Golf Course in Rochester. The club's money-raising efforts began in April, as part of its summer-long "2-Bits A-Round" campaign. Club officials...
ROCHESTER, NY
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Find a match at Lost Lake Golf Club

If there is one thing that drives me nuts, it’s a golf course over-run with homes. When it comes to golf courses and the houses and development that go along with many new courses the wounds are usually permanent scars. When Lost Lake Golf Club opened in 1992 it was...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Les Bordes wins Golf Inc’s best clubhouse renovation award

A panel of judges for Golf Inc has voted Les Bordes Golf Club as one of the best private club renovations in its 25th annual ‘Clubhouse of the Year’ competition. The best-in-kind award recognises the finest clubhouse renovations from around the globe in private club and public course categories, including new and renovated.
GOLF
thegeorgeanne.com

GS museum reopens after 3 years of renovations

After closing down for three years of extensive renovations, the Georgia Southern Museum reopened Sunday, kicking off a week of learning festivities. “It has been a long project, but well worth the journey,” said Georgia Southern Museum Director Brent Tharp in a press release. “The upgraded facility and newly designed galleries represent a new era for the museum. Visitors will still find old friends, like the mosasaur, but exhibited in new more exciting ways, and will make new discoveries with never before exhibited artifacts in expanded permanent exhibits preserving the area’s culture. We are really excited to be back open to the public.”
STATESBORO, GA
newjerseyhills.com

Renovated West Caldwell Tech reopens

Officials celebrated the official reopening of the renovated West Caldwell Tech with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Oct. 14. The school, which originally was a paint factory, was closed in summer 2019 for a $30 million renovation and expansion project that added about 70,000 square feet to the building. Students returned...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Community Impact Nashville

Community Impact Nashville

Nashville, TN
369
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 2 Nashville-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/nashville/

Comments / 0

Community Policy