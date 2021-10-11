Westhaven Golf Club reopens following renovations

Alright everyone it’s almost that time again! I’m talking about the tri county corn hole league down at the Shelby golf course Monday and Thursday nights starting November 1st. Conrad and cut bank residents are encouraged to come play and be apart of this as well. The more people the better. Monday nights will be for the more competitive experienced teams and Thursday’s are for beginners and more out to just have fun teams. Any team can play on whichever night they choose. You can sign up by contacting Chris Shepard 406-781-7318 , or by calling the golf course 434-5940 and leaving your information with Rachel or Joe. Early registration is recommended but November 1st is the last day, cost is 30$ per team plus 15$ a person for league fee. There will be airmail challenges each league night and 50/50 drawings.

SHELBY, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO