Westhaven Golf Club reopens following renovations

Folks hit the links for a great cause on Monday. The annual 100 Club of Southeast Texas golf tournament took place at Beaumont Country Club. It included a $125,000 check presentation for the survivor's fund... And then a bagpipe ceremony followed to honor fallen officers, firefighters. Joe Penland, Sr. the president of the organization says that if the last year has taught us anything, it is how lucky we are to live in a nation full of amazing men and women who have dedicated their lives to keep our families safe and healthy, which includes front line medical staff, police, fire, other first responders, and our military. The 100 Club of Southeast Texas serves Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties. They're asking for supporters to repeat their last donation gift and of course, always welcome new donations.
